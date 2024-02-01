SIMON LONG, 26, of Church Street, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in a Mercedes C-Class AMG C63 Premium at Maesglas Retail Park, Newport on August 27, 2023.

He must pay £1,404 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORGAN PARFITT, 24, of Philip Street, Trinant, Newbridge was banned from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in the blood on Pengam Road, Pengam, Blackwood on September 2, 2023.

MORE NEWS: Look: Pictures of gang caught with £50,000 worth drugs and £40,000 cash

JOSH ROBBINS, 28, of Attlee Road, Blackwood must pay £590 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SPENCER SOMERS, 40, of, Brynamlwg, Talywain, Pontypool must pay £788 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4246 in Varteg on May 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEIGH DAVIS, 36, of no fixed abode, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to possession of cocaine on November 21, 2023.

KARL OLSEN, 38, of Ilan Road, Abertridwr, Caerphilly must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he used a motor vehicle with a tyre which had the ply/cord exposed on Chepstow Road, Newport on April 24, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GOLDMINE JEWELLERS 2020 LTD, Caerleon Road, Newport must pay £1,490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

KYLE WILLIAMS, 35, of Hill Crest View, Cwmtillery, Abertillery must pay £205 in a fine and costs after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on Division Street on April 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOHN CHARD, 73, of The Square, Magor, Monmouthshire must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty in his absence of driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Alexandra Road, Newport on June 7, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTIAN BYRNE, 40, of Rockfield View, Undy, Monmouthshire was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on December 6, 2023.

He must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.