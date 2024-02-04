A team from Welsh inspection agency Estyn visited Cylch Meithrin Bryngla in St Julians on in November 2023 and have now released a report on their findings.

At the seasonal day care most children ‘settle quickly and feel at home at the setting. They cope well when separated from their parents and carers and feel safe.’ Most children develop close and warm ‘relationships with practitioners and interact well with visitors. Most children feel comfortable and confident asking practitioners for help or an explanation for something.’

Practitioners have a ‘thorough understanding of safeguarding processes and ensure that the setting's arrangements for safeguarding children meet the requirements and are not a cause for concern.’ They have an affectionate relationship with the children and ‘treat them with care and respect.’

Practitioners ‘cater well for children with additional learning needs through effective networks and purposeful procedures. They observe children sensitively and effectively and know when to ask questions, offer explanations and ideas to encourage children to think and solve problems.’

Cylch Meithrin Bryngla promotes Welsh culture well by celebrating Saint David's Day and the history of Saint Dwynwen. This service provides an ‘active offer’ of Welsh language that ‘anticipates, identifies and meets the Welsh language and cultural needs of children who use or may use the service.’

Leaders ensure that the ‘environment is very clean and safe. They close the gate and visitors cannot access the setting at any time unless they are admitted by practitioners.’

The outdoor environment is stimulating and exciting environment providing challenges and purposeful opportunities for children to take risks and develop their curiosity. ‘For example, the garden provides valuable opportunities for children to enjoy learning about planting vegetables and flowers and to play with real resources and ingredients. Leaders plan open learning areas which invite children to experiment.’

Managers and leaders appraise the ‘setting's work regularly and effectively. They work together to verify decisions well and to build on the setting's strengths and target areas for improvement.’

The setting is ‘starting to develop valuable partnerships with the local community, for example, inviting a storyteller to entertain children and their parents. However, these connections are not yet firmly embedded, which tends to impede opportunities for children to learn about their local area.’