A 73-YEAR-OLD man has been cleared by a jury of sexually assaulting a schoolgirl.
David Woods, of Commercial Road, Newport was found not guilty following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.
Jurors acquitted him of three counts of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 between 2012 and 2015 in Newport.
Mr Woods had denied all the allegations against him.
The trial took place in front of Judge Shomon Khan.
