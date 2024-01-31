- Heavy congestion on the M4 westbound from the Prince of Wales bridge to Newport.
- Lane one has reopened after a collision.
- Gwent Police received a report of the collision at around 2.15pm and attended with Welsh Ambulance Service.
- Collision involved a lorry and two cars.
- Two people were taken to hospital for treatment.
