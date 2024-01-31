Summary

Re-cap: Two taken to hospital after M4 crash near Newport

Traffic Wales
Traffic
Newport
By Sam Portillo

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Heavy congestion on the M4 westbound from the Prince of Wales bridge to Newport.
  • Lane one has reopened after a collision.
  • Gwent Police received a report of the collision at around 2.15pm and attended with Welsh Ambulance Service.
  • Collision involved a lorry and two cars.
  • Two people were taken to hospital for treatment.

