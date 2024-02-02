There is nothing like the atmosphere of being inside Principality Stadium for a Welsh rugby match, especially during the Six Nations.

But if you can't get into the ground, there are some fantastic pubs in Cardiff that are close to the ground that act as the next best thing.

But with so many to choose from it can be hard to decide where to go.

Don't worry, the team at Rugby World have come up with 'Best pubs in Cardiff for Six Nations games' to help you make your decision.

Rugby World said: "Cardiff city centre is absolutely jam-packed with pubs that come alive on Six Nations matchdays when Wales are in action.

"The Principality Stadium itself boasts more than 20 bars but within close proximity to the ground is a bustling mix of independent and chain venues rubbing shoulders and serving pints.

"So if you’re in town for the Six Nations action, and want to know the best pubs in Cardiff for Six Nations matchdays, look no further than this list."

The 13 best pubs in Cardiff on Six Nations gameday

The best pubs in Cardiff to head to on matchday during the Six Nations, according to Rugby World, are:

The Old Arcade (Church Street)

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 (from 199 reviews)

What Rugby World said: "This iconic boozer oozes atmosphere with outdoor seating allowing it to pour over into the city centre."

Tiny Rebel (Westgate Street)

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 (from 515 reviews)

Rugby World said: "Serves beers from the award-winning brewery in Newport. A pint of Clwb Tropica goes down well on a matchday!"

City Arms (Quay Street)

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 (from 147 reviews)

Rugby World said: "This Brains pub quite rightly calls itself a beer lover’s paradise and is in the shadows of the Principality Stadium."

The Head of Steam (Church Street)

Tripadvisor rating: 4 (from 139 reviews)

Rugby World said: "The popular chain pub serves craft beer, real and beers from around the world."

Walkabout (St Mary Street)

Tripadvisor rating: 4 (from 250 reviews)

Rugby World said: "Another chain but you’d be hard pushed to find a Walkabout with a better atmosphere than the Cardiff one on a matchday!"

Pitch Bar & Eatery (Mill Lane)

Tripadvisor rating: 4 (from 489 reviews)

Rugby World said: "This is one of Rugby World writer Paul Williams’ favourites (along with the Old Arcade). A fiercely independent venue that celebrates the best of Wales."

O’Neill’s (Saint Mary Street and Trinity Street)

Tripadvisor rating: 4 (from 447 reviews)

Rugby World said: "Even in the heart of Cardiff, you can’t beat an Irish bar. If you can’t get in one, you can try the other (Trinity Street is the newer and smaller of the two)."

The Cambrian Tap (Saint Mary Street)

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 (from 158 reviews)

Rugby World said: "Listed in Cardiff’s top five pubs (according to TripAdvisor). It boasts a great atmosphere on matchdays."

Blue Bell (High Street)

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 (from 39 reviews)

Rugby World said: "A Croeso pub that is one of Cardiff’s oldest and oozes character and authenticity."

The Grand Bar and Kitchen (Westgate Street)

Google Review rating: 4.8 (from 53 reviews)

Rugby World said: "Another proudly independent venue that is split over two floors, and boasts a cosy basement bar."

The Owain Glyndwr (St John Street)

Tripadvisor rating: 3.5 (from 453 reviews)

Rugby World said: "This huge corner plot pub is hard to miss and is a traditional free house located about a 10 minute walk from the Principality Stadium."

Elevens Bar and Grill (Castle Street)

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 (from 273 reviews)

Rugby World said: "Owned by recently-retired Welsh footballer Gareth Bale, the former Real Madrid star’s venue is a modern sports bar with a friendly atmosphere."

The Borough Arms (St Mary Street)

Tripadvisor rating: 3.5 (from 56 reviews)

Rugby World said: "It’s easy to miss on this busy street packed with pubs, but you’re guaranteed a lively experience in here on a match day!"