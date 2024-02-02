Lloyds Bank has confirmed it will close its Tredegar Park office off Pencarn Way in 2026, taking jobs out of the city and into Cardiff where its Customer Care and Business Operation teams are based.

Lloyds Bank told the Argus that this move will cause no job losses, and the Cardiff office is being refurbished to provide "a state of the art, modern workspace".

Employees at Cardiff will temporarily move to the Tredegar Park site while improvements are made, before the Newport site is closed in 2026.

A spokesperson for Lloyds Bank said: “Building energising and collaborative spaces for colleagues within our communities is at the heart of our strategy to help Britain prosper.

“This year, we’re investing in the vibrant city of Cardiff to provide a state of the art, modern workspace for our people. We look forward to confirming our final plans in the coming months.”

Unite in LBG is calling for Lloyds Bank to covers the costs of all Newport colleagues who will be permanently moving to Cardiff in 2026.

All colleagues moving from Cardiff to Newport will have their additional travel costs covered until the new Cardiff site opens.

A statement by trade union Unite in LBG said: "During consultation we pressed LBG (Lloyds Banking Group) to support all colleagues impacted by the decision to close the sites, stressing the additional burden this will now place on already stretched household budgets and in commuting time given the limited public transport infrastructure to the Newport site, and to put in place meaningful and prolonged support to mitigate these impacts."

The statement continued the business had agreed to cover the travel costs of employees temporarily relocating to the Newport site, provided it added either 30 minutes or 10 miles to their commute.

"Whilst we welcome the move to help support Cardiff colleagues, we must not lose sight of the fact that in 2026 this level of support will cease and not apply to those colleagues moving from Newport to Cardiff", the statement continued.

"We call on the bank to do the right thing and cover the travel costs of all in Newport colleagues in perpetuity when the site finally closes its doors in 2026."