Aaron Smith, 33, of Pontnewydd Walk, Cwmbran has passed away since pleading guilty two months ago to common assault, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

That offence took place in the Torfaen town on April 4, 2023.

Judge Eugene Egan adjourned the case for two weeks for proof of the defendant’s death to be provided to the court.