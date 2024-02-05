The "Dragons Are Coming!" event comes as a collaboration between Newport City Council, the Newport Chinese Community Centre, and the Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre , who have welcomed members of the public to take part in celebrations.

Millions of people celebrate the Lunar New Year around the world - the first new moon of the calendar year.

Chinese New Year usually falls on the second new moon after the winter solstice.

What is happening in Newport's Lunar New Year celebrations?





A procession featuring lion dancers will start at 10am in Friars Walk and make its way to the Riverfront Theatre where there will be free activities and workshops between 11am and 5pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy Chinese music as well as shadow puppetry, calligraphy and a traditional tea ceremony.

Newport City Council leader Cllr Jane Mudd said: “We are really excited to be working with the Newport Chinese Community Centre and Newport Live to create a fantastic Lunar New Year event.

The Riverfront will host a range of activities on the day

“This will be the first time Newport has held a parade for Lunar New Year, and I’m pleased that we have been able to help organise what should be a fantastic event to mark the occasion.

“We are very much looking forward to bringing the city together to celebrate on February 10.”

The Newport Chinese Community Centre is a charity that has been primarily serving the older Chinese community in Newport for more than 20 years.

The group’s chair, May Ling Evans, said: “We are delighted to welcome The Year of The Dragon with everyone in Newport sharing the joy and excitement of traditional food, Chinese crafts and lion dance.

Millions of people celebrate the Lunar New Year across the world (Image: Pixabay)

“We hope everyone comes to join us on the day.”

Gemma Durham, head of theatre, arts and culture at the Riverfront, added: “It’s going to be a fantastic event for all ages and we can’t wait to open the doors of the Riverfront for such an exciting day of activity in celebration of the year of the dragon.”

For more information, visit www.newportlive.co.uk/Riverfront or follow the Riverfront on Facebook, Instagram and X.