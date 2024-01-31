Willem Dafoe has been filming The Man in My Basement in Llandybie, Carmarthenshire, but recently he was spotted at a "Cuppa with a Copper" event.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "It’s not every day a celebrity drops by for some crime prevention info!

"PCSOs Surinder Singh Taak and Keith Cooper were a little surprised, to say the least, when they bumped into Hollywood actor Willem Dafoe while hosting a Cuppa with a Copper event at the Amgueddfa Cymru in Cardiff at the weekend."

Dafoe has recently been filming in Carmarthenshire (Image: SWP)

Dafoe was also recently spotted not once but twice at popular Cardiff restaurant Mowgli Street Food.

Willem Dafoe's The Man in My Basement filmed in Llandybie, Carmarthenshire

It was busy at Llandybie Rugby Club recently.

The club had a number of filming trucks, caravans, limousines, power units and a food stand in the car park, with the crew using the clubhouse and its facilities throughout the day while they filmed at the American Villas and on the Llandeilo Road industrial estate.

The crews were there to film part of The Man in My Basement – a thriller based on the novel by Walter Mosley.

The film follows Anniston Bennet, a rich man who wants to rent the basement of Charles Blakey’s ancestral home and after this is accepted by Blakey, he is brought into the strange world of Bennet who has some peculiar requests for his landlord and it turns into a summer of exploration of inconceivable worlds of power and manipulation.

So far, much of the information surrounding the movie has been kept under wraps, but it has been revealed that Willem Dafoe will star as Bennet and Corey Hawkins as Blakey.