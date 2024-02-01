Jonathan Williams, 48, from Ebbw Vale was found not guilty of the charges the prosecution alleged he’d committed against a man and woman last February.

The defendant, of Beaufort Terrace, Beaufort was also acquitted of causing criminal damage to a lamp following a trial at Newport Crown Court.

The jury had deliberated for 11 minutes and 42 seconds before returning with their verdicts.

After thanking them for their work, the judge, Recorder Bruce Gardiner, told Mr Williams he was free to leave the dock before wishing him good luck.