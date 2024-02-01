Industrial action by the train drivers' union Aslef poses to "significantly affect" rail services on Sunday, February 4, and Monday, February 5.

Where trains are able to operate, a reduced timetable will be in place and trains will only be operating for a limited period during the day.

No long-distance GWR services will operate between London Paddington and South Wales on Sunday, the day after Wales play their Six Nations opener in Cardiff.

Trains will also be busier than usual because of the reduced frequency and bus replacement services are not able to be provided.

GWR has urged customers to check before they travel over these days.

Limited disruption continues this week, up to Saturday, February 3, which could see short-notice changes and delays.

Customers who have bought tickets but do not travel can claim a full refund or amend their ticket.

Those who travel with delays of at least 15 minutes may be entitled to Delay Repay compensation.

Tickets for Tuesday, January 30, to Monday, February 5, can be used to travel up to an including Wednesday, February 7.

Online journey planners have been updated.

For more information, visit www.gwr.com/strike