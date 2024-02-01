Live

Lane closed from J1 to J2 on M48, Chepstow near Severn Bridge

By Lauran O'Toole

  • A lane is currently closed on the M48 Westbound from J1 to J2 which is causing long delays.
  • This is due to a stalled vehicle.

