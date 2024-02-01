Lee Fleming defied a ban from seeing the woman and continued to torment her shortly after that restraining order was imposed against him.

The 33-year-old from Newport has a history of violence and defied the restraining order twice in the space of a few hours on October 18 and 19 last year.

Fleming had turned up at the woman’s home in the city when he was high on drink and drugs and had cocaine and Valium with him.

MORE NEWS: Racing drug-driver left bike rider with life-changing injuries after horror crash

The defendant started shouting and become aggressive when she threw the drugs out of a window.

Lee Fleming

Prosecutor Dan Jones told Newport Crown Court: “As a result, she called 999 and in response to her calling the emergency services, Mr Fleming then smashed her phone and an air conditioning unit within her bedroom.

“He then left the property but on the way past he picked up a traffic cone and preceded to put it through one of her windows.

“There is a photograph of it among the exhibits showing the glass and the traffic cone resting in the kitchen window frame.”

When the police arrived Fleming had fled but he returned hours later much to the victim’s horror.

“The complainant remembers specifically locking the door because she didn't want Mr Fleming to return,” Mr Jones said.

“But at about 3.20 in the morning, she woke up from being asleep in bed to see this defendant sat at the end of her bed and staring at her.

“She doesn't know how he got in, but she suspects it was through the damaged window.

“He then ran downstairs and began damaging items in the kitchen.

“The defendant damaged the tumble dryer, he threw the kettle and toaster around the kitchen and broke a plug socket.”

Fleming then attacked the woman.

“He grabbed her by the hair and she described being lifted off the floor and pulled her into the kitchen,” Mr Jones told the court.

“She lost an amount of hair which was pulled from the back of her head.

“Mr Fleming then let go of the hair and dropped it to the floor.

“When she was on the floor, she recalls him stamping on her.

“She says she was then picked up from the floor, grabbed her around the neck and threw her across the kitchen so that she fell to the floor.

Fleming then slashed her sofa with a pair of scissors.

The defendant, of Westfield Close, Caerleon admitted being in breach of a restraining order, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

He has 12 previous convictions for 24 offences which include grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

Hilary Roberts representing Fleming said his client had abused alcohol and drugs.

“He has felt ill for some considerable time,” his barrister added.

“The defendant has detoxified while he has been in prison.”

Recorder Bruce Gardiner, told Fleming: “You present a high risk to the public, particularly your victim.”

He was jailed for 12 months and made the subject of a five-year restraining order.