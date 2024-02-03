Tremaine Actie, 31, is charged with having engaged in controlling/coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship during which he also slapped and punched the woman.

The defendant faces separate counts of intentional strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against her.

The prosecution claims the three alleged offences occurred in Newport between October 31 last year and January 3.

MORE NEWS: Thug threw traffic cone through ex-girlfriend’s window before assaulting her

Actie, of Taff Embankment, Grangetown, Cardiff has pleaded not guilty to all counts and is due to go on trial on June 24.

The case is expected to last between four and five days.

The defendant was remanded in custody by Judge Eugene Egan after appearing before Cardiff Crown Court.