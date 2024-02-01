Jamie Hereford, 34, was last seen in Chepstow at around 3am on Sunday, January 28.

Friend, Emma Louise, said it is ‘very out of character for Jamie to not contact anyone.’

Jamie Hereford, 34, was last seen in Chepstow at around 3am on Sunday January 28. (Image: Emma Louise)

Ms Louise said: “His family and friends are extremely worried about him.

“It is very out of character for Jamie to not contact anyone.

“He has a heart of gold, and he is very funny.”

Mr Hereford is described as of stocky build, bald and has a beard and is believed to be wearing a black jumper.

Anyone with any information on Jamie's whereabouts is urged to contact Gwent Police (Image: Emma Louise)

He has known links to Caldicot area.

Officers are also concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone with any information on his whereabouts to contact them.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400034864.

“Jamie is also urged to get in touch with us.”

Jamie Hereford, 34, (Image: Emma Louise)