The forecaster is predicting temperatures of minus five in Abergavenny and other parts of Wales within a few weeks, thanks in part to a low pressure front set to sweep across the country bringing with the potential for "an increased chance of wintry weather".

The chance of the colder weather is much more likely in mid-February, from around the 15th, with "more settled conditions" in the north bringing colder conditions to the south.

The Met Office says the "wintry conditions" could have the potential to remain throughout the rest of the month.

According to the UK long range weather forecast for the next couple of weeks: "Following on from earlier in the month, either the period will start changeable with temperatures overall around average and a northwest to southeast split in conditions, where colder conditions may have become established across the north and milder conditions with cloud and rain further south.

"However, through mid-February there is an increasing likelihood of more settled conditions with winds arriving from the north.

"This would increase the chance of some colder spells for much of the UK, with a greater likelihood of wintry conditions at times, particularly in the north and east."

Despite these claims, the Met Office has noted that "confidence is fairly low in this period" with a patch of uncertainty around which forecasts are accurate for the upcoming weeks.

In a video of then ten-day trend released by the Met Office on their X, formerly Twitter, account on Wednesday afternoon, meteorologist Aidan McGivern admitted that the uncertainty in the forecast "is more than usual" with a range of forecasts showing different predictions, amid a "uncertain transition period" set to last through next week, with low pressure being the only commonality.

As we move into February tomorrow, what weather conditions can we expect?



He said: "The graphs are high confidence this weekend but into next week and we get all sorts of colours indicating all sorts of things could occur but there are some common things emerging.

"This is one thing emerging - it shows low pressure further south across the UK and that'll allow colder air, remaining unsettled, and the snow at low levels next week and so on, if that were to occur. This is slightly more likely for the end of next week.

"But this is also possible and there's not much difference - milder air in the UK with westerly breezy conditions. What we can say is low pressure is the common thing and we're tracking that low. The uncertain transition period sees the models go where they want."

By all accounts, February is shaping up to be a very cold month after a slightly mild end to January.