Working together with existing care professionals, the Cariad Service aims to improve the quality of life for people living with dementia.

A social worker, health care assistants and mental health nurse combine their expertise to support palliative and end of life care needs.

Team members are on hand to support families as they navigate the difficult journey, this can include offering practical support as well as information and advice

The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK, will see the development of the Cariad Service with its weekly activity and support groups, support and advice regarding future planning, carer support and education and dementia palliative care training.

Kimberley Mason, Cariad team lead, said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way.

"Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to continue to support those with a dementia diagnosis and their families in Blaenau Gwent.”

Michaela, whose family has received Cariad services, said: “Before Cariad became involved I was worried about my dad. He was just exhausted. He would miss old mam and he just wouldn’t ever want to leave her even though caring for her day in day out with no break was so tiring.

"I couldn’t do what he does but I want him to have support to enable him to sustain his ability to care for mam."

The National Lottery Community Fund recently launched its new strategy, "It starts with community", which will underpin its efforts to distribute at least £4 billion of National Lottery funding by 2030.

As part of this, the funder has four key missions, which are to support communities to come together, be environmentally sustainable, help children and young people thrive and enable people to live healthier lives.

National Lottery players raise more than £30 million a week for good causes across the UK.

Last year The National Lottery Community Fund was able to distribute £615.4 million of life-changing funding to communities.

