A TEENAGER has said she was left terrified when a stranger attacked her car - while she and a friend were sat inside.
The alleged incident happened late on Wednesday, January 31, while Millie Beaumont-Welsh and a friend were sat inside her car in Tudor Street, Abergavenny.
The back window was smashed, a visible dent left in the driver's side door, and windscreen wipers were snapped off.
Ms Beaumont-Welsh, 18, claims she was sat inside her car with a friend at around 10.50pm when the incident happened.
"All of a sudden this man starts attacking our cars," she said. "It’s left me and my mate very shook up."
Two cars were damaged in the incident according to Ms Beaumont-Welsh - her vehicle and another belonging to a friend.
In a post on Facebook, Ms Beaumont-Welsh said the attacker "smashed my mates back window in and dented the whole of my driver's side door and snapped my wipers off".
When describing the situation, she said it was "very scary" and that she needs "two new window wipers and a new drivers door".
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of criminal damage after two cars parked in Tudor Street, Abergavenny, were damaged by an unknown person sometime between 10.55pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday, January 31.
"Our officers attended and carried out a search of the area."
They added: "Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400036618.
"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 with details."
