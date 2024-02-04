Linda Hughes had parked her courtesy car in a disabled bay along Maendy Way, Cwmbran, on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 16.

However, when she went back to the car on the morning of January 17, she was horrified to find that it had been hit.

Pictures show that the damaged car has been lift with blue imprints from the Stagecoach bus.

In response Stagecoach recognised the "incident involved one of their vehicles and they are currently investigating the matter".

(Image: Linda Hughes)

Ms Hughes claims that this is an ongoing problem along Maindee Way, saying her Vauxhall Astra has been hit by a bus on the same street more than 10 years ago.

She has also been left wondering what would have occurred if this had happened to her personal car or if she had been inside the car at the time.

Ms Hughes said: “My car was hit last November so I have a courtesy car.

“The car was parked in a disabled place; the incident took place between 3.30pm on January 16 and 9am on January 17. The car was completely fine when I left it.

(Image: Linda Hughes)

“The colours of Stagecoach bus were left imprinted on the car; the bus didn’t even leave a note.

“I am so frustrated, what if this had been my own car or if I had been inside it.

“Driver’s door, wing mirror and wheel are all damaged.

“The bus came on the wrong side of the road to hit me; this road is not big enough for two big buses to be on it at the same time.

(Image: Linda Hughes)

“My Vauxhall Astra was hit by a bus over 10 years ago, it is an ongoing problem.

“Office in Cwmbran on St David’s Road was really helpful, but the Stagecoach head office have been useless.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach South Wales said: "We are aware of an incident that recently took place in Maendy Way, Cwmbran involving one of our vehicles.

"We are currently investigating the incident and have been in contact with those involved as part of our internal processes".