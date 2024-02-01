BREWDOG will be giving customers free rounds of pints throughout the 2024 Guinness Six Nations tournament, which starts on Friday (February 2).
In recent months the Scottish brewery has put on deals which have seen customers able to claim pints for under £2 and pizzas and burgers for £1 in its venues across the UK.
Now BrewDog has revealed its latest money saving deal - free pints of its Black Heart (4.1% ABV) stout during the 2024 Six Nations.
Captain of BrewDog, James Watt, said: “At BrewDog, we love sport, and we know our customers do too.
"That’s why we'll be showing the biggest sporting events of the year in all our bars and pubs, kicking off with the Six Nations this February.
"You no longer have to travel all the way to Dublin for a good stout, and we’re confident that customers taking advantage of this deal will realise Black Heart is worth the try.”
How to claim a free round of pints at BrewDog during the 2024 Guinness Six Nations
To claim your free round of Black Heart pints, all you have to do is pre-book a table for food at a BrewDog venue in England or Wales, for four people or more, during any Six Nations match during the 2024 tournament.
That's it. Then everybody gets a free pint. Simple.
The offer will be available from kick-off on Friday (February 2) until the tournament ends on March 16.
BrewDog offers a range of burgers, pizzas and sides (with veggie options available) that you can enjoy alongside your free pints while watching the game.
All Six Nations matches will be shown by BrewDog venues across the UK.
To pre-book your table and claim your free round of Black Heart pints visit the BrewDog website.
Guinness Six Nations 2024 fixtures
Week 1
Friday, February 2
- France v Ireland
Saturday, February 3
- Italy v England
- Wales v Scotland
Week 2
Saturday, February 10
- Scotland v France
- England v Wales
Sunday, February 11
- Ireland v Italy
Week 3
Saturday, February 24
- Ireland v Wales
- Scotland v England
Sunday, February 25
- France v Italy
Week 4
Saturday, March 9
- Italy v Scotland
- England v Ireland
Sunday, March 10
- Wales v France
Week 5
Saturday, March 16
- Wales v Italy
- Ireland v Scotland
- France v England
BrewDog's Black Heart stout
BrewDog's Black Heart stout has a strength of 4.1% ABV.
The beer has "notes of chocolate and extra dark crystal malts, roasted coffee, cocoa, and a hint of caramel".
