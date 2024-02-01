In recent months the Scottish brewery has put on deals which have seen customers able to claim pints for under £2 and pizzas and burgers for £1 in its venues across the UK.

Now BrewDog has revealed its latest money saving deal - free pints of its Black Heart (4.1% ABV) stout during the 2024 Six Nations.

See how to claim a free round of Black Heart pints at BrewDog. (Image: BrewDog)

Captain of BrewDog, James Watt, said: “At BrewDog, we love sport, and we know our customers do too.

"That’s why we'll be showing the biggest sporting events of the year in all our bars and pubs, kicking off with the Six Nations this February.



"You no longer have to travel all the way to Dublin for a good stout, and we’re confident that customers taking advantage of this deal will realise Black Heart is worth the try.”

How to claim a free round of pints at BrewDog during the 2024 Guinness Six Nations

To claim your free round of Black Heart pints, all you have to do is pre-book a table for food at a BrewDog venue in England or Wales, for four people or more, during any Six Nations match during the 2024 tournament.

That's it. Then everybody gets a free pint. Simple.

The offer will be available from kick-off on Friday (February 2) until the tournament ends on March 16.

BrewDog offers a range of burgers, pizzas and sides (with veggie options available) that you can enjoy alongside your free pints while watching the game.

All Six Nations matches will be shown by BrewDog venues across the UK.

Ireland won the Guinness Six Nations in 2023. (Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

To pre-book your table and claim your free round of Black Heart pints visit the BrewDog website.

Guinness Six Nations 2024 fixtures

Week 1

Friday, February 2

France v Ireland

Saturday, February 3

Italy v England

Wales v Scotland

Week 2

Saturday, February 10

Scotland v France

England v Wales

Sunday, February 11

Ireland v Italy

Week 3

Saturday, February 24

Ireland v Wales

Scotland v England

Sunday, February 25

France v Italy

Week 4

Saturday, March 9

Italy v Scotland

England v Ireland

Sunday, March 10

Wales v France

Week 5

Saturday, March 16

Wales v Italy

Ireland v Scotland

France v England

RECOMMENDED READING:

BrewDog's Black Heart stout

BrewDog's Black Heart stout has a strength of 4.1% ABV.

The beer has "notes of chocolate and extra dark crystal malts, roasted coffee, cocoa, and a hint of caramel".