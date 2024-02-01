The streaming giant announced that prices for those using the service would rise by £2.99 a month if they wanted to avoid adverts.

Currently, those watching films and programmes on the site pay £8.99 a month or £95 a year.

This would rise to £11.98 a month or £130.88 a year for members opting to pay extra to avoid having their favourite shows interrupted.

When adverts will be shown isn't clear with many wondering if these will be present before or while a show is being streamed.

Amazon has said that there will be “meaningfully fewer ads than ad-supported TV channels and other streaming TV providers”.

In its email to customers, the company said that the adverts will “allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time”.

This comes after Martin Lewis's Money Saving Expert website warned Brits about the rise, providing members with tips for how to slash the expense.

When will Amazon Prime Video prices rise?





While Amazon Prime Video users in the United States have been seeing adverts since January 29, members in the UK will only see the change introduced on Monday, February 5.

Those using the service can either opt to receive some adverts while watching content or pay £2.99 extra per month to remove them completely.

How do I cancel Amazon Prime?





According to the company, those wanting to end their Amazon Prime Video memberships can do so by simply visiting the Amazon website.

From here, they can click on Go to Your Amazon Prime Membership before selecting Manage and Update, Cancel and More.

They will then need to follow the on-screen instructions to proceed with the ending of payment to the platform.

Find out more or change your membership settings on the Amazon Prime Video website.