WE DECIDED to share some of the fantastic South Wales Argus Camera Club pictures featuring circles.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Wave: A circle in Newport city centre. Picture: Richard Davies

South Wales Argus: Well: Near Llantarnam Abbey. Picture: Wayne Barham

South Wales Argus: Tranquil: Garden of Remembrance at Gwent Crematorium, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran. Picture: Marie Coombes

South Wales Argus: Pipe: Part of our industrial past in Torfaen. Picture: Sarah Hopkins

South Wales Argus: Moon: Taken from an Undy garden. Picture: Larry Wilkie

South Wales Argus: Sculpture: Black Rock, near Portskewett. Picture: Nicola Gapper

South Wales Argus: County: Showing support for their team. Picture: Jennifer Wareham

South Wales Argus: Circle: By the River Usk. Picture: Jim Cousins

South Wales Argus: Cat: Hide and seek with Ed in Caldicot. Picture: Catherine Mayo

South Wales Argus: View: Parc Bryn Bach Tredegar. Picture: Matthew John Morris

