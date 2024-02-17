WE DECIDED to share some of the fantastic South Wales Argus Camera Club pictures featuring circles.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Wave: A circle in Newport city centre. Picture: Richard Davies
Well: Near Llantarnam Abbey. Picture: Wayne Barham
Tranquil: Garden of Remembrance at Gwent Crematorium, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran. Picture: Marie Coombes
Pipe: Part of our industrial past in Torfaen. Picture: Sarah Hopkins
Moon: Taken from an Undy garden. Picture: Larry Wilkie
Sculpture: Black Rock, near Portskewett. Picture: Nicola Gapper
County: Showing support for their team. Picture: Jennifer Wareham
Circle: By the River Usk. Picture: Jim Cousins
Cat: Hide and seek with Ed in Caldicot. Picture: Catherine Mayo
View: Parc Bryn Bach Tredegar. Picture: Matthew John Morris
