GEMMA SHIPLEY, 38, of Peacehaven, Tredegar was banned from driving for 24 months after she pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the Celynen roundabout, Newbridge on January 7.

She must pay £1,384 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORGAN THOMAS, 27, of Aneurin Bevan Avenue, Gelligaer, Caerphilly was jailed for six months after he admitted having a knife in public at the Malcolm Uphill Wetherspoons pub on Cardiff Road, Caerphilly last New Year’ Eve.

WARREN TURNBULL, 44, of Cwrt Dowlais, Ty Coch, Cwmbran was jailed for 27 weeks after he admitted assaulting PCSO Zaihd Rouf, stealing two packets of bacon and sausages from Tesco Express on Ty Gwyn Road, St Dials on January 6 and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He was ordered to pay Tesco Express £15 compensation and £100 to the officer.

DAMIEN LUCE, 26, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran must pay £141 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to a public order offence on January 6.

NATHAN SMITH, aged 36, of Sirhowy Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran must pay £295 in a fine, costs and compensation after pleading guilty to assault by beating and being drunk and disorderly on July 8, 2023.

ALEX-DUANE ALEXANDER, 45, of Ruperra Close, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

ROGER AMOS, 73, of Ringland Circle, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALEXA CRONIN, 41, of Parry Drive, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 30, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

JUBAYER UDDIN, 27, of South Market Street, Newport must pay £471 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to possession of 74g of cannabis on March 25, 2022.

TINA BIRKETT, 39, of Gwent Court, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood was conditionally discharged for six months after she pleaded guilty to stealing flowers and soil from Tesco in Ebbw Vale on May 1, 2023.

She must pay £30 compensation.

MARIUSZ LESISZ, 26, of Collingwood Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAYWAN DAHMED HASSAN, 38, of High Cross Road, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOANNE BEALE, 47, of Newport Road, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on June 30, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

AURELIAN GABRIEL MORARU, 34, of Bedford Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.