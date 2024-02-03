Wales became one of the first countries in the world, and the first nation in the UK, to lower the default national speed limit on residential roads from 30mph to 20mph in September 2023.

The 20mph speed limit was introduced on residential roads across Wales on September 17, but motorists were given a "grace period" to get used to the change.

The Welsh Government claims that the change would reduce collisions, save lives and reduce injuries but the move has been met with backlash from residents.

Enforcement of the 20mph speed limit started in January 2024.

Now Gwent Police alongside South Wales Fire and Rescue service have been pictured holding cameras, checking people’s speeds.

Enforcement of 20 mph speed limit in Aberbargoed (Image: Gwent Police)

People caught exceeding the speed limit were ‘provided education informing them on the change in default speed limit.’

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers have been working with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service conducting 20mph speed checks in Aberbargoed.

“Those exceeding the speed limit were provided education informing them on the change in default speed limit and the reasons behind the change.”

The 20mph speed limit was introduced on residential roads across Wales on September 17 (Image: Gwent Police)

The new law has been hit with criticism with the petition to reverse the switch to 20mph becoming the most-signed petition in Senedd history.

In October 2023 hundreds attended go slow protests against 20mph limits across Wales.

The series of 'go-slow' protests that took place were part of what campaigners were calling 'National Convoy Day' and were linked to opposition to London's Ultra Low Emission Zone.

Speaking to the Argus in October Jeff Tree said: " "People are having enough of it. I don’t understand what their aim game. No one has argued about 20mph outside schools, but this is crazy.

Jeff Tree at the 20mph protest in October 2023 (Image: Newsquest)

“I used to run a taxi company and I can’t imagine what their lives are like now. Engines are running longer now they’re running 20mph.”

Several 20mph speed signs across Wales have also been defaced in protest.