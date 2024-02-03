ENFORCEMENT of Wales' new 20mph default speed limit has begun - and police have been seen out and about making sure drivers are sticking to the limit.
Wales became one of the first countries in the world, and the first nation in the UK, to lower the default national speed limit on residential roads from 30mph to 20mph in September 2023.
The 20mph speed limit was introduced on residential roads across Wales on September 17, but motorists were given a "grace period" to get used to the change.
The Welsh Government claims that the change would reduce collisions, save lives and reduce injuries but the move has been met with backlash from residents.
Enforcement of the 20mph speed limit started in January 2024.
Now Gwent Police alongside South Wales Fire and Rescue service have been pictured holding cameras, checking people’s speeds.
People caught exceeding the speed limit were ‘provided education informing them on the change in default speed limit.’
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers have been working with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service conducting 20mph speed checks in Aberbargoed.
“Those exceeding the speed limit were provided education informing them on the change in default speed limit and the reasons behind the change.”
The new law has been hit with criticism with the petition to reverse the switch to 20mph becoming the most-signed petition in Senedd history.
In October 2023 hundreds attended go slow protests against 20mph limits across Wales.
The series of 'go-slow' protests that took place were part of what campaigners were calling 'National Convoy Day' and were linked to opposition to London's Ultra Low Emission Zone.
Speaking to the Argus in October Jeff Tree said: " "People are having enough of it. I don’t understand what their aim game. No one has argued about 20mph outside schools, but this is crazy.
“I used to run a taxi company and I can’t imagine what their lives are like now. Engines are running longer now they’re running 20mph.”
Several 20mph speed signs across Wales have also been defaced in protest.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel