GoCompare, the free comparison website to help you find deals on things such as cars, homes, travel and more, has released a data tracker which shows you the most expensive and most affordable places to live in the UK.

The tracker also works out the monthly mortgage payments you would need to make if you owned a flat or house using the average price. It also tells you the average salary you would need to earn to be able to afford the average payments.

We've put this great information into a handy table where you can see how much a flat, terraced house, semi-detached or detached house costs on average, as well as how much money you would need to earn per year to be able to keep up with the monthly mortgage payments.

This means to buy a semi-detached house in Newport priced at £247,404, on average you would need to earn £54,124 per year. To afford a flat here, you would need an annual salary of £26,853.

The most expensive place for houses in the UK - unsurprisingly - is London, where you can expect to pay on average £694,457 for a semi-detached and would need to earn somewhere in the region of £151,924 per year.

The most affordable place to live is Burnley, where the average price of a semi-detached house is £141,596 and you would need to earn roughly £30,976 per year.

Three semi-detached houses in Newport for under £247k

COTSWOLD WAY (£210,000)

Cotswold Close - Jeffrey Ross (Image: Rightmove) Walk in wardrobe at Cotswold Way - Jeffrey Ross (Image: Rightmove)

This two-bedroom semi-detached house in Risca comes under the average price by almost £30,000.

With a well-designed decking and a walk-in wardrobe, this property is one to keep an eye on.

The Bryn (£190,000)

Back garden of The Bryn in Newport, available for £190,000 marketed by Haart. (Image: Rightmove)

Modern and bright kitchen with grey-coloured cabinetry and wooden surfaces for contrast (Image: Rightmove)

A three-bedroom semi-detached house in Bettws falls under £247k by more than £40,000!

Spacious rooms with modern fixtures and easy access to the M4 and Newport city centre make this a strong contender for those looking to buy a house if you're earning more than £54k.

Spacious back garden with decking make this a serious contender if you're looking for a house that you can settle into straight away. (Image: Rightmove)

At the top of the £247,000 budget, there is a three-bed property available near St Joseph's hospital in Malpas which would grab anyone's attention.

A large lounge with a sunroom and ample space in the garden makes this house an ideal family home if you earn more than £54,000 per year.

House prices have been taken from HM Land Registry UK House Price Index in April 2023. The tracker uses a third of your take home pay to make estimates for the payments.

Monthly repayments are calculated based on 90 per cent of the mortgage with 6.5 per cent interest rate over 25 years.