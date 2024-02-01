A successful year of supermarket collections and talks helped the group reach the target and raise enough to fund a guide dog partnership.

Irenie, a two-year-old Labrador, qualified as a guide dog just before Christmas and is now working successfully in Scotland.

The £13,000 figure covers the cost of food, vets’ bills and ongoing training for Irenie during her working life as a guide with her owner, who has sight loss.

Hilary Lester, group co-ordinator, said: “We’ve achieved this milestone thanks to our hard-working volunteers and our beautiful dogs and puppies, who love meeting customers at our collections and events. People’s generosity is amazing, even when times are hard.”

Ruth Evans, community fundraising relationship manager for Guide Dogs Cymru, said: “This amazing group of volunteers has done incredibly well to raise this sum, which will make a real difference for the people we support.

“Volunteers kindly offer their time, support and energy to our charity. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to continue our work.

“Our guide dogs are truly life-changing, allowing people with sight loss to enjoy the same freedom and independence as everyone else.

“We are so proud of our volunteers and would like to thank them for everything they do. We also wish to recognise the fantastic support that the group receives from individuals and businesses within the community.”

Guide Dogs Cymru has opportunities for new volunteers in the Newport area, ranging from fundraising to fostering and puppy raising. To find out more, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer or call 0800 781 1444.