Have you ever got a tattoo you wished you could get rid of for good? Maybe the name of a former partner or a show you were obsessed with as a child?

Well now you can, with the opening of laser tattoo removal clinic Ink'd Away in Cwmbran Marketplace.

The clinic, which uses industry-leading technology, specialises in laser treatments including laser tattoo removal and laser carbon facials.

In a post on the Cwmbran Centre's official Facebook page, the company wrote: "Head on down for a free consultation and patch test or just a chat. Get your journey started to a truly blank canvas!

"Laser tattoo removal allows removing unwanted ink. Laser carbon facials rejuvenate the skin, helping to diminish the appearance of pigmentation, active acne, wrinkles, large pores and signs of ageing.

"With affordable pricing and size guides it means everything is crystal clear and there are no hidden costs.

"There is a range of merchandise available to purchase to treat yourself or a loved one. Both exclusive in-store and online."

The company have also confirmed that they will work on a range of tattoos, including Gothic, Occult, Wiccan, Pagan, Palmistry, alternative or anything in between.

Ink'd Away officially opened at 26/27 Cwmbran Marketplace on Monday, February 5.

You can find them on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook as Ink'd Away, online and on WhatsApp or on the phone at 07935485803.