Jayden Bruton, 19, from Newport is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to the animal by allegedly being “observed on a video clip masturbating a dog’s penis in front of others”.

The prosecution claims this happened in the city in August 16 last year.

Bruton, of no fixed abode, did not enter a plea after appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court.

The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on February 27.

He was granted unconditional bail.