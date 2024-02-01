Dylan Thomas, 23, is accused of murdering William Bush, who died on December 24 last year in Cardiff.

During a short hearing at Newport Crown Court, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, set a trial for June 5, before High Court judge Mr Justice Nicklin.

The trial is expected to last up to two weeks.

Thomas, of Chapel Street, in Llandaff, Cardiff, was excused attendance and remanded into custody in his absence.

Mr Bush, who has been described as “loyal, funny and caring” by relatives, was found with injuries at an address in Chapel Street at about 11.30am on Christmas Eve.

He came from Powys and was described as a "valued member" of Brecon and Radnor County Golf Union's county team in tributes after his death.

In a statement released last month, the Bush family said: “Our beloved Will was taken away from us in such a cruel and indescribable way.

“Will was such a loyal, funny and caring son, brother and boyfriend.

“We are absolutely devastated and, as a family, request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”