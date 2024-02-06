Gofal Plant yr Enfys Gwynllyw, based next to Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllyw primary school site in Trevethin, offers full time and part time placements as well as wrap around care for chidren aged 0-5 years.

The childcare provision has created 40 registered places and offers Flying Start and Childcare Offer funded places.

On Thursday, February 1, Cllr Hunt met some of the children at the centre and their parents, where they received a tour of the building and facilities.

Gofal Plant yr Enfys Gwynllyw is part of the Welsh Government’s commitment to expand early years provision across Wales, with a particular emphasis on strengthening Welsh medium provision.

It's the first integrated childcare provision in Torfaen which has been built alongside a new primary school.

The Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllyw site provides Welsh Medium Education from the age of three to 18.

Manager of Gofal Plant yr Enfys Gwynllyw, Emma Edwards said: “We are delighted to welcome Leader of Torfaen Council, Cllr Anthony Hunt to officially launch our new childcare centre today.

"We are proud to offer a Welsh medium and nurturing environment for children to learn, play and grow.

"We have a dedicated and qualified team of staff who are passionate about supporting children’s development and wellbeing.

"We look forward to working with parents and carers to provide the best childcare service for their children.”

Torfaen Council executive member for children, families and education, Cllr Richard Clark, said: “This a great example of how the Welsh Government is investing in early years provision to benefit children and families across Wales.

"Gofal Plant yr Enfys Gwynllyw offers a high-quality and inclusive childcare service that supports children’s learning and development in Welsh. This will help to increase the number of Welsh speakers and learners in the area, and to promote the use of Welsh in the community.”

As well as childcare, the centre also provides access to enhanced health visiting, parenting support, and a range of Flying Start services.

For more information about Gofal Plant yr Enfys Gwynllyw, visit the Torfaen Family information Service website.