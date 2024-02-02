The expected increase was originally 9%, which would have meant an increase of around £15 from April 2024 but this was reduced by the government.

The TV licence was first introduced in June 1946, when television broadcasts resumed following the Second World War.

However, by following this one simple step, you could pay less for your TV licence until next year and avoid the price hike.

How much will a TV licence be in 2024?





The new TV licence fee, beginning from April this year, will increase by £10.50 from £159 to £169.50 per year.

How can I pay less for my TV licence?





This is the first time the TV licence fee has risen since April 2022.

But if you haven’t got a TV licence or if you need to renew yours within the next few months, you could avoid the price increase until 2025.

To do this, you need to make sure you apply or renew your TV licence before April this year, reports the Metro.

It adds: “The licence can be renewed from the first day of the month in which it expires.

“For example, if your licence is set to expire in February you could renew it at any point in February and you’d be paying £159 instead of the new price.

“The same goes for March, and then you won’t have to pay a higher fee to watch your favourite programmes until 2025.”

Plus, if you are still paying your current TV licence in monthly instalments, your price as it stands won’t change until your licence expires.

Therefore, you will continue to pay a total of £159.

Who needs to pay for a TV licence?





You need a TV licence if you watch or record TV on any channel on any TV service such as Sky, Virgin Media and Freeview, reports TV Licensing.

You also need one if you watch live streaming services including ITVX, All 4, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

This applies to any device, including a TV, computer, laptop, phone, tablet, games console or digital box.

Those who don’t need to pay for a TV licence include:

People who are aged 75 or over and receive Pension Credit

People who are blind (severely sight impaired)

People who live in qualifying residential care and are disabled or over 60 and retired

Businesses that provide units of overnight accommodation, for example, hotels and mobile units

Not paying for a TV licence could lead to a £1,000 fine.

Find out more information about TV licences on the TV Licensing website.