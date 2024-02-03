CARA KNIGHT, 23, of Trem Twynbarlwm, Two Locks, Cwmbran was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to goods, including two bottles of Smirnoff vodka, from Morrisons on October 10, 2023.

She was ordered to pay £90.95 in compensation.

SOPHIE LOCK, 19, of The Courtlands, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran was conditionally discharged for eight months after she pleaded guilty to being in breach of a criminal behaviour order by being in Cwmbran town centre between 7pm and 7am on January 8.

She must pay £85 costs.

LLOYD BADER-JONES, 28, of Manor Park, Newbridge was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4042 in Monmouth on July 26, 2023.

He was fined £300 and must pay a £120 surcharge and £85 costs.

ANIS ASLAM, 35, of Blacksmiths Way, Coedkernew, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to drink driving with 103 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Corporation Road on August 6, 2023.

PATRIK NAWRAT, 36, of St Edward Street, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for four years after he admitted drink driving with 119 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Cardiff Road on January 7.

He must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

AARON JENKINS, 32, of Cwrt Trelyn, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A467 in Blaenau Gwent on November 19, 2023.

He was fined £333 and must pay a £133 surcharge and £85 costs.

EMMA GROVELL, 31, of Shakespeare Road, Cwmbran must pay £196 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 29mph in a 20mph zone on the B4245 in Magor on June 29, 2023.

Her driving was endorsed with three points.

GAVIN JONES, 44, of West Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Vale View on June 10, 2022.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

MATEUSZ KLAMANSKI, 29, of Darent Road, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drink driving with 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Cardiff Road on December 23, 2023.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

SCOTT PRICE, 35, of Skenfrith Close, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood was fined £180 and ordered to pay £85 costs after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on August 13, 2023.

MATTHEW HUGHES, 41, of Gardens View Close, Pontywaun, Caerphilly was fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 compensation after he admitted assaulting emergency worker PC Mitchell Rankine on October 10, 2023.