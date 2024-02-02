Gwent Police received a report of a crash on the A4042, near Malpas, Newport, at around 5.30pm yesterday, Thursday.

Officers attended the scene alongside the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The crash involved two cars and two people were taken to hospital for treatment.

The A4042 Croesymwyalch and Grove Park was closed for over three hours.

The road reopened at around 9:04pm.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A4042, near Malpas, Newport, at around 5.30pm on Thursday, February 2.

“Officers attended alongside personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service to assist with traffic management.

“The collision involved two cars and two people were taken to hospital for treatment.”