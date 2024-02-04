CAMERON DAVIES, 23, of Regent Street, Abergavenny was sentenced to a two-year community order after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on August 21, 2023.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, attend 30 sessions of an accredited programme and pay £85 costs.

JACKIE GARLAND, 29, of Blaendare Road, Pontypool was fined £120 after she admitted a public order offence and causing criminal damage to a wreath and tinsel on December 16, 2023.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs, a £48 surcharge and £15 compensation.

HARVEY GOFF, 19, of Abernant Road, Markham, near Blackwood must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway westbound in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

JAMES LANE, 44, of Linden Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ASHLEY BURTON, 47, of Kestrel Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHANE PENGELLY, 47, of no fixed abode, Newport must pay £125 in a fine and costs after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Newport bus station on December 14 last year.

TIMOTHY O’LEARY, 52, of Larch Lane, Tredegar must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 89mph in a 70mph zone on the A465 in Brynmawr on May 1, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

WYNDHAM PETERS, 47, of Lydney Walk, Newport must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on May 20, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LORA FRETWELL, 46, of Llandenny Road, Gwehelog, near Usk must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on June 30, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.