Kwong Ming Chinese takeaway has been a staple of the Caerphilly community for half a century, but the owners have now decided the time has come to close up shop for good after 52 years.

After a post on the Made in Caerphilly Facebook group confirmed the takeaway's closure on Sunday, January 28, one of the owners responded to a customer's comment asking why they were closing.

The owner shared: "After many years of trading we want to rest now, but our shop name will remain and will be under new management opening in April."

Many customers commented on the post, sharing their dismay at the loss of the takeaway, with many saying things such as "I'll be sad to see them go".

A common theme among the reactions was a concern about the sheer numbers of small businesses Gwent's towns have lost in recent years.

One customer wrote on Facebook that the family had told him the business was "no longer commercially viable" but that the closure was a sad "sign of the times".

Another customer claimed that the closure signalled "eras ending all over Caerphilly".

Among the majority of comments, there was an onslaught of thanks for years of "excellent food" coupled with people passing on their best wishes for the family's future, while expressing a deep disappointment at losing such a popular establishment.