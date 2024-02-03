Pontio Lounge will replace the former Herbert Lewis department store on High Street, with patterned wallpapers, vintage sofas and eclectic artwork providing the backdrop for a variety of “cosy and elegant” drinking and dining spots.

It opens Wednesday, February 7, at 9-11 High Street.

An all-day menu features tapas, salads, burgers and buttermilk chicken and there will be alternative menus for those preferring vegan and gluten-free diets.

A selection of games, books and colouring pads will be available for families and Little Loungers will be able to choose from a menu of their own.

Pontio Lounge will be the 213th Lounge across England and Wales.

An all-day menu will feature tapas, burgers and salads (Image: Loungers)

Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, said: “We are delighted to be opening Pontio Lounge in Chepstow. Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go to the extra mile to make a difference.

“They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents to Pontio Lounge.”