CHARLOTTE PEARSON, 29, of Bessemer Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

PHILLIP DESMOND HEARD, 58, of Elgar Avenue, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RHIANNE ROBINSON, 38, of Bryn Terrace, Brynithel, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CRAIG STUART JONES, 38, of Rhiw'r Coetir, Caerphilly must pay £500 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on June 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

COSTEL DANIEL STEFAN REZMIVES, 27, of Rudry Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 26, 2023.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEANNE IRWIN, 43, of Fields Road, Oakfield, Cwmbran must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge after she admitted speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Newport Road, Llantarnam on May 25, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

BRADLEY ROBERT HALE, 24, of Stonebridge Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale must pay £99 in a fine and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 63mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on May 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAFYDD JONES, 35, of Bryn Fedw, Bedwas, Caerphilly must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on June 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOHN STEPHEN KOCIUMBAS, 43, of Graig Park Circle, Newport must pay £100.80 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PIOTR KOTECKI, 47, of Anson Green, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.