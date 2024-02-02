A CAR flipped onto its roof near the entrance to Tredegar Park in Newport.
Gwent Police and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to a two-way crash on Imperial Way in Coedkernew, Newport, at around 2.35pm yesterday, Thursday, February 1.
A video obtained by the Argus shows the upside-down car while police and eyewitnesses look on.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Imperial Way in Coedkernew, Newport, at around 2.35pm on Thursday, February 1.
"Officers attended, alongside personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to assist with traffic management.
"The collision involved two cars."
