A CWMBRAN sea shanty band that was formed in 2020 has been asked to perform before Rob Brydon's upcoming show in the Wales Millennium Centre.
The Welsh actor and comedian is bringing his band to the Cardiff Bay venue for 'a night of songs and laughter' on Monday, March 11.
And Bois y Bryn - meaning Boys from the Hills - will be in the lobby area to entertain the audience as they arrive for the show.
Malcolm Gough, Bois y Bryn's concert organiser, said: "I went down and watched Peter Pan Goes Wrong in the Wales Millennium Centre. I had a word with the management and they said they'd be thrilled to have us down before a show.
"We're not on stage, we're in the lobby. It's one hell of an advertisement for Bois y Bryn.
"The members love everything (about being in the band), the camaraderie. It's the friendships. It's fun music that everybody likes."
The band rehearses every Wednesday at 7.30pm in the Forgehammer Club (formerly the RAFA) on Greenhill Road, apart from the third Wednesday when they either meet on Tuesday or Friday.
