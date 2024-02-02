After hearing a summary of evidence from senior coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders, jurors gave a narrative conclusion of the circumstances of Mr Bashir’s death.

Based on the evidence they heard, the jury found “insufficient knowledge and understanding” around the identification of some signs of acute behavioural disturbance.

Mr Bashir’s mother, father and two brothers were all present at Newport Coroners Court to hear the verdict.

Jury conclusion

Jurors named the causes of death as intoxication with cocaine, and the effects of cocaine following a period of restraint.

They said that, on February 17, 2021, Mr Bashir took an “unknown quantity of cocaine” and displayed symptoms in keeping with acute behavioural disturbance.

Mr Bashir barricaded himself in his room and was heard banging, shouting and breaking objects.

Concerned for his wellbeing, Mr Bashir’s concerned parents contacted the emergency services at 8.50am.

The first Gwent Police officer arrived at the family’s home on Maesglas Crescent address at 9.01am and relayed the request for an ambulance to the control room.

The jury, who had watched body-worn camera footage from the police officers at the house and heard evidence from witnesses over three weeks, said Mr Bashir was agitated and restrained for the safety of himself and others.

During the period of restraint, Mr Bashir’s condition “deteriorated”.

The jury said police officers and family members provided updates to the ambulance service and, at 10.04am, an ambulance with paramedics arrived.

The paramedics’ priority was to get Mr Bashir to hospital but they faced difficulty in moving him.

At 10.37am, inside the ambulance, he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Police and paramedics performed CPR and clinicians at The Grange University Hospital in Llanfrechfa were unable to resuscitate him.

His death was confirmed at 11.41am.

The jury said: “We believe, from the evidence we have heard, that there was insufficient knowledge and understanding around identifying some signs of acute behavioural disturbance.”

The coroner Ms Saunders said she would write to the chief constable of Gwent Police owing to the “ambiguity” over whether officers had suspected Mr Bashir was suffering from ABD.

Ms Saunders praised the Bashir family for showing “such dignity and bravery” while re-living the events that led up to Mr Bashir’s death and extended her sincere condolences for their loss.

Mouayed Bashir died at the age of 29 on February 17, 2021.