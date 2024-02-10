Lisa Ford, owner of My Healing Hands, is a qualified Reiki healer/ teacher and life coach.

My Healing Hands started off as pop-up shop in Cwmbran in 2021, this quickly grew to Ms Ford opening her first permanent shop on March 22, 2023, at units 51-52 in Cwmbran Marketplace.

My Healing Hands sells handmade crystal jewellery and infused soy wax candle melts (Image: Lisa Ford)

Since then, the business ‘has seen a massive growth’ and has now expanded to unit 31 in the window of Cwmbran Marketplace.

Ms Ford said: “I am a spirit communicator, I use tarot cards if required and I also bring a difference into my readings, using my skills as a qualified life coach. I try to help give guidance on the best possible way forward and bring in the love of peoples loved ones in spirit.

“I am also a qualified Reiki Healer Teacher. After teaching reiki from home in the past, the shop has allowed me to teach people to become healers themselves and giving reiki to clients on a donation basis.

“I have seen a massive growth for my shop, reiki, and readings. I had to make the decision to expand further.

Lisa Ford, owner of My Healing Hands (Image: Lisa Ford)

“My shop and readings have moved to unit 31 in the window of Cwmbran Marketplace and reiki healing and teaching is going to be popping up in the large unit at the back of the marketplace.”

“I will be offering reiki healing and teaching: spiritual development and I will bring in all sorts of spiritual workshops with myself and other qualified teachers.”

Ms Ford also makes and sells reiki infused crystal soy wax candle melts, tea lights, crystal suncatchers and an array of crystal jewellery including necklaces, earrings and bracelets.

My Healings Hands motto is: Let the light in me see the light in you.

Outside My Healing Hands (Image: Lisa Ford)

“I can also now announce the additional service of my business which is telephone and video call readings and distant reiki healing. This will allow more customers to have the real opportunity to feel the love of spirit with the essence of their loved ones.

“Thank you to my family, past and present customers for their support.

“All teachings will commence at the end of February and will be announced on my website or My Healing Hands on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

“Please note: My Healing Hands has no involvement with Free Spirit based in Fairwater Shops."