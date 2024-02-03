Part of the A467 dual carriageway between the two communities will be closed for four consecutive nights from Monday, February 12, to Thursday, February 15, to allow for planned maintenance work to be carried out.

Caerphilly County Borough Council's Highways Team have confirmed the closure is to allow some planned maintenance work on the Crosskeys to Risca boundary to be carried out.

The maintenance is regarding renewing the cats eyes on the dual carriageway and some line refreshing on both the north and south bound carriageways.

Caerphilly Council's Highways Team have said the closures will only be in place overnight from 9pm to 6am on each of these days, with the road set to be reopened during the day.

The exact detail of each night of the closures are as follows: