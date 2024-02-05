Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Sophie Alys Elizabeth Davies was born on January 8, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 12oz. Her parents are Diana and Nick Davies, of Risca, and her big brother is Oliver Davies, 19 months

Ella-Mai Mary Hone was born on January 11, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 13oz. Her parents are Kelly Soper and Wayne Hone, of Newport, and her siblings are Kane, Morgan, Lacey and Lucas. Ella spent the first week of her life in neonatal intensive care. Her family can't thank the doctors and nurses enough for taking such good care of them.

Koby Nico Givvons-Jones was born on January 17, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 7oz. His parents are Sophie Givvons and Leon Jones, of Newport, and his siblings are Malika, 15, Dakoda, eight, Kadyn, six, and Blake, one.

Lottie Rose Jones was born 11 days early on January 13, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 10oz. Her parents are Shannon Watkins and Shane Jones, of Wattsville, and her siblings are Amber Watkins, eight, and Harper Jones, four.

Keiliani-Rae Burton-Jackson was born on January 18, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 3oz. Mum and dad are Lorna Burton and Steven Jackson, of Ebbw Vale, and her siblings are Kayden, eight, Khaleesi, seven, Kylan, one.