Peggy Tomkins, who lives in Croesyceiliog, celebrated her big day on Saturday, January 20.

She was born in Crumlin worked in her parents' cafe, Grubbs, after leaving school.

This led to a job in Oakdale, cooking for the Bevin Boys - men who were conscripted to work in the mines to increase coal production during World War II.

Julie Tomkins, her daughter-in-law said: "She came to Cwmbran to live after she had her daughter, Ann, and then went on to have two more children, Jenny and Peter.

Peggy Tomkins with her son Peter and her grandson Lowry. Picture: Julie Tomkins/Cwmbran Life (Image: Julie Tomkins/Cwmbran Life)

"They lived in White House Road in Croesyceiliog. After having Peter she went back to work as a caretaker in the school on The Highway in the days when they had to light coal fires.

"Her husband would get up early with her, before he went to work in Girlings, to light all the fires.

"Where she lives now in Ty George Lansbury, her lounge window overlooks the old school where she worked. When North Road School opened she finished at the school and went to work in Boots until she retired.

"In Peggy’s words, she always says: 'I’ve had a wonderful life!'"