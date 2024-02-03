Here at the Argus, we love a good pub, and we want to tell you about all the best ones in Newport and across Gwent. In the latest of our series, we visit the Riverside Sports Bar on Clarence Place. Kasey Rees reports.
RIVERSIDE Sports Bar, on Clarence Place, previously known as Riverside Tavern, was taken over by Dan Harris in March 2023, after it had been through numerous tenants in recent years.
Mr Harris, bar manager Steve Chetnik and head chef Craig Pugsley are all proud Gwent locals.
We chatted with Mr Harris who has seen the bar go from strength to strength in the eleven months he took over the bar.
He said: “I took over in March last year. Steve, Craig and I are all Newport boys and used to drink in this bar ourselves many moons ago.
“It needed a little love, care and attention when we took it over and we are very proud of what we have achieved so far.”
Dragons RFC as well as other sports fans.The sports bar is a well-known boozer for fans of Newport County and
The award-winning bar was recently named Best Sports Bar at the Welsh Hospitality Awards 2023 - beating Gareth Bale's Eleven’s bar in Cardiff.
Mr Harris told the South Wales Argus that he was astonished by beating the former Welsh captain.
He said: “It’s amazing because we came into this bar, we didn’t have a massive amount of money to make some changes and do what we wanted to do so we have done it bit by bit.
“We are slowly getting it to where it needs to be. Obviously Gareth Bale’s Elevens bar had a massive amount of money when it opened, and it's been built around his visibility and brands right in the centre of Cardiff.
“We are kind of an old bar in Newport which kind of fell off the radar a little bit and is now being brought back to life, a lot of love and hard work went into building this place and it shows.”
weekend, the bar has released burgers inspired by all teams in the tournament.Wit the Six Nations getting under way this
He added: “We launched a new menu yesterday, so it will be interesting to see which of the six nations' burgers will get the best reaction from our customers, for me, it will be between the Welsh burger and the Italian burger.”
