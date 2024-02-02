Located on Chepstow Road, Newport, The Coldra Court Hotel has a health club, pool, gym, and a southern inspired smokehouse restaurant.

The Coldra Court Hotel is part of the Celtic Collection, a family of hotels with the Celtic Manor Resort as its flagship destination.

The four-star hotel holds weddings and prides itself in being the ‘ideal venue for conferences, dinners, private events and team meetings.’

However, those fancying using some leisure services at the hotel will be disappointed to know that the steam room is currently closed.

Sharing a picture of what appears to be a smashed glass door, Springs Health Club at Coldra Court told members on Wednesday January 31 that the ‘pool and poolside was currently closed until they could clear all the glass from the pool.’

The health club apologised for any inconvenience and expected services to reopen at 3pm on January 1.

Springs Health Club posted a picture of smashed glass on the floor, with a door seemingly smashed too.

The Argus asked The Celtic Collection to explain what had happened, but a spokesperson would only confirm the steam room remains closed.

They said: “Everything is back open apart from the steam room, which is still currently closed.”