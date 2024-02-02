Paul Slater, 52, died on the M4 around 9pm on Monday, January 29, after a car crash involving two other cars, a BMW X4 and a Volkswagen Polo.

Mr Slater, the driver of the Vauxhall Agila, is survived by his two daughters Victoria-Rose and Alexandra.

Paul Slater, 52, was described as the gentle giant and adored by all (Image: Gwent Police)

Mr Slater's family paid tribute to him and said: "Paul Slater, the gentle giant, was adored by all and a keen lover of Greggs. He was a dedicated father, loving husband and son.

“Seldom have you ever met a more educated and righteous man, he was generous and helped any soul in need.

“Paul served his country in the Royal Navy for more than 22 years serving across the world before returning home and continuing to help those in need in the NHS.

“Born in Yorkshire, he ended up in Wales after falling in love with Ann his loving wife from Cardiff."

His family expressed their gratitude to the emergency services who tried to save his life.

His family also ask anyone with information or dash cam footage to come forward and contact Gwent Police as investigations are ongoing, quoting reference number 2400034015.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.