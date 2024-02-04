If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Amy, six years old, female, German Shepherd Dog

Amy is very timid and is going to take a lot of TLC to come out of her shell.

Amy has arrived very underweight so she is on a careful feeding plan to help her reach a healthier weight.

She has never lived in a home before and will need to learn all about house training.

She does walk on a lead but will most likely need to work on her confidence with lead walking.

Amy will start to grow in confidence, she just needs a loving, quiet and patient home with someone experienced with German Shepherds to give her the time she needs to blossom at her own pace.

Tess, three years old, female, Cavapoo

Tess is a fabulous girl with a heart of gold who has come to us from a breeder.

Tess is a little reserved and timid.

Tess isn’t used to being handled just yet.

She loves the company of dogs and will need a confident resident dog in her new home.

Tess will need kind understanding adopters who can help her learn new skills such as house training and walking on a lead/harness when she is ready.

Chelsea, five years old, female, Cocker Spaniel

Chelsea has been through so much and is still waiting for her forever family to find her.

She came from a breeder and is looking for a home with a confident, larger, female, resident dog that she can copy around the home and gain comfort from.

Chelsea is a timid girl around people.

Chelsea will thrive in a home where she can get used to the routine in a calm environment experienced with helping scared dogs gain confidence and allow them to flourish.

Nitch, four years old, female, Bichon Frise

Nitch has come from a breeder.

Nitch is very unused to being handled and although we are working with building her confidence around people daily.

She will need an experienced ex-breeder home that understand the patience and kindness.

Nitch will need to put her trust in humans again.

She is looking for an adult only home with no children or visiting children to ensure she has the home environment she needs to succeed.

Ben, seven years old, male, German Shepherd Dog

Ben has come from a breeder to find a forever home.

Ben arrived underweight and is having multiple meals a day to ensure he will soon be thriving.

Ben is initially shy around people but enjoys a gentle fuss when you spend time with him and even loved having his very first bath.

Ben can walk on a lead already but has seen very little of the world so will need sensible adopters who can introduce him to quiet places in his own time.

He would benefit from a resident dog to guide him.