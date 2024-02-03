The lead singer of the British rap troupe will perform at Vibez nightclub on Friday, February 23.

The rapper will bring hits such as number one single No Regrets, Rockstar and Oh My to the Newport nightclub.

Alun Morris, manager of Vibez said: "Due to high demands we are proud to announce that the multi-platinum-selling superstar Dappy is coming down to Vibez.

"He will be bringing to Newport a performance of a lifetime performing loads of his biggest hits."

He added demand for the event had been so high the ticket site had gone down when it was announced.

"The site went down after Dappy shared it on his own Instagram page and traffic became too much for the site," he said.

"Instead of buying tickets, people were probably just looking on the site but I would urge fans planning to attend the gig to secure tickets fast."

N-Dubz performed to sold-out crowds at Alexandra Head in Cardiff Bay in September 2023.

Vibez is becoming well-known for bringing celebrities to perform at their night club such as Nathan Dawe, Fuse ODG, Fatman Scoop , Tom Zanetti and Yungen.

Mr Morris said: "It is going to be great for the nightclub, as N-Dubz sold out in Cardiff recently and Dappy has had a superstar career individually as well in the band.

"It will feel like more of a concert than an event which will bring pure energy and a big performance to Vibez.

"It will be a night to remember for Newport as this event is not to be missed."

For tickets to the event visit: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/99lgbswd/dappy-live-at-vibez?fbclid=IwAR2Oh5biSrv44HNwrCXLo8PyuRNR43LmTJitZ7ZrYGU6ShPbrqvyEHycwvE